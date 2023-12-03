The Baylor Bears (6-0) aim to continue a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Oregon Ducks (4-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas TV: Fox Sports App

Baylor vs. Oregon Scoring Comparison

The Ducks put up 10.7 more points per game (69.5) than the Bears give up to opponents (58.8).

Oregon has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 58.8 points.

Baylor is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.5 points.

The Bears score 92 points per game, 26.8 more points than the 65.2 the Ducks allow.

Baylor has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 65.2 points.

Oregon is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 92 points.

The Bears are making 50.6% of their shots from the field, 14.8% higher than the Ducks allow to opponents (35.8%).

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 13.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

13.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Aijha Blackwell: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11 PTS, 56 FG%

11 PTS, 56 FG% Sarah Andrews: 12.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

12.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Bella Fontleroy: 10.7 PTS, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

Baylor Schedule