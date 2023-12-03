Baylor vs. Oregon Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 3
Sunday's game that pits the No. 13 Baylor Bears (6-0) versus the Oregon Ducks (4-2) at Ferrell Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-63 in favor of Baylor, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.
The Bears are coming off of an 85-61 victory against SMU in their most recent outing on Thursday.
Baylor vs. Oregon Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Baylor vs. Oregon Score Prediction
- Prediction: Baylor 80, Oregon 63
Baylor Schedule Analysis
- The Bears took down the No. 12-ranked Utah Utes, 84-77, on November 14, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- The Bears have one win against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.
- Baylor has one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the country.
- The Bears have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (two).
Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins
- 84-77 at home over Utah (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 14
- 81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 76) on November 19
- 85-61 on the road over SMU (No. 115) on November 30
- 85-53 at home over Southern (No. 159) on November 6
- 93-47 at home over Alcorn State (No. 276) on November 26
Baylor Leaders
- Dre'Una Edwards: 13.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
- Aijha Blackwell: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
- Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11 PTS, 56 FG%
- Sarah Andrews: 12.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)
- Bella Fontleroy: 10.7 PTS, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
Baylor Performance Insights
- The Bears outscore opponents by 33.2 points per game (scoring 92 points per game to rank sixth in college basketball while allowing 58.8 per contest to rank 90th in college basketball) and have a +199 scoring differential overall.
