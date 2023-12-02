Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wichita County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Wichita County, Texas today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Wichita County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wichita Falls High School at Archer City High School
- Game Time: 3:40 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Archer City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
