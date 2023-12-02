The Week 14 college football slate includes three games featuring CAA teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Jump to Matchup:

Youngstown State vs. Villanova | Richmond vs. Albany (NY)

Week 14 CAA Results

Villanova 45 Youngstown State 28

Villanova Leaders

  • Passing: Connor Watkins (12-for-21, 275 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Jalen Jackson (11 ATT, 81 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Jaylan Sanchez (6 TAR, 2 REC, 91 YDS, 1 TD)

Youngstown State Leaders

  • Passing: Mitch Davidson (27-for-44, 287 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Dra Rushton (13 ATT, 48 YDS)
  • Receiving: Max Tomczak (11 TAR, 9 REC, 105 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

VillanovaYoungstown State
466Total Yards369
275Passing Yards287
191Rushing Yards82
1Turnovers2

Albany (NY) 41 Richmond 13

Albany (NY) Leaders

  • Passing: Reese Poffenbarger (12-for-23, 170 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Griffin Woodell (13 ATT, 96 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Julian Hicks (9 TAR, 5 REC, 61 YDS)

Richmond Leaders

  • Passing: Camden Coleman (15-for-20, 186 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Savon Smith (12 ATT, 23 YDS)
  • Receiving: Nick DeGennaro (15 TAR, 13 REC, 120 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Albany (NY)Richmond
311Total Yards314
170Passing Yards276
141Rushing Yards38
1Turnovers3

Upcoming Week 14 CAA Games

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Montana Grizzlies

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 2
  • Venue: Washington-Grizzly Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

