Week 14 AAC Scores & Results
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Week 14 college football schedule included one game featuring AAC teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.
Jump to Matchup:
Week 14 AAC Results
SMU 26 Tulane 14
- Pregame Favorite: Tulane (-3)
- Pregame Total: 47
SMU Leaders
- Passing: Kevin Jennings (19-for-33, 203 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Jaylan Knighton (15 ATT, 75 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: RJ Maryland (8 TAR, 5 REC, 56 YDS)
Tulane Leaders
- Passing: Michael Pratt (21-for-36, 238 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Makhi Hughes (11 ATT, 44 YDS)
- Receiving: Yulkeith Brown (7 TAR, 5 REC, 90 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Tulane
|SMU
|269
|Total Yards
|396
|238
|Passing Yards
|203
|31
|Rushing Yards
|193
|1
|Turnovers
|3
Next Week's AAC Games
Army Black Knights vs. Navy Midshipmen
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 9
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Favorite: Army (-2)
