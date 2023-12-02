How to Watch the UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Tarleton State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-6) will attempt to snap a six-game losing run when they host the Tarleton State Texans (1-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Texans have dropped four games straight.
UT Rio Grande Valley Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Tarleton State Scoring Comparison
- The Texans' 70.6 points per game are just 0.7 fewer points than the 71.3 the Vaqueros give up to opponents.
- UT Rio Grande Valley's record is 0-4 when it allows fewer than 70.6 points.
- The Vaqueros record just 4.9 fewer points per game (58.3) than the Texans give up (63.2).
- The Vaqueros are making 36.5% of their shots from the field, just 0.5% higher than the Texans allow to opponents (36%).
- The Texans make 46.3% of their shots from the field, 3.1% higher than the Vaqueros' defensive field-goal percentage.
UT Rio Grande Valley Leaders
- Kade Hackerott: 11 PTS, 7.8 REB, 36.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)
- Iyana Dorsey: 17.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 30.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)
- Charlotte O'Keefe: 8.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 51.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Arianna Sturdivant: 7.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.4 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)
- Mele Kailahi: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Incarnate Word
|L 67-57
|McDermott Center
|11/22/2023
|Oral Roberts
|L 72-63
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|11/29/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|L 63-50
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|12/2/2023
|Tarleton State
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|@ Texas A&M-CC
|-
|American Bank Center
|12/14/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
