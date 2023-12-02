Saturday's contest between the Tarleton State Texans (1-4) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-6) at UTRGV Fieldhouse should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-64, with Tarleton State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Vaqueros head into this game on the heels of a 63-50 loss to Grand Canyon on Wednesday.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Tarleton State Score Prediction

Prediction: Tarleton State 66, UT Rio Grande Valley 64

UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule Analysis

The Vaqueros haven't secured a win this season against a D1 team.

UT Rio Grande Valley has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (two).

The Vaqueros have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation (two).

UT Rio Grande Valley Leaders

Kade Hackerott: 11 PTS, 7.8 REB, 36.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

11 PTS, 7.8 REB, 36.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12) Iyana Dorsey: 17.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 30.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)

17.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 30.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39) Charlotte O'Keefe: 8.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 51.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

8.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 51.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Arianna Sturdivant: 7.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.4 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)

7.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.4 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27) Mele Kailahi: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights

The Vaqueros' -78 scoring differential (being outscored by 13 points per game) is a result of scoring 58.3 points per game (291st in college basketball) while giving up 71.3 per outing (302nd in college basketball).

