How to Watch UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Tarleton State on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Tarleton State Texans (5-2, 1-0 WAC) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-6, 0-1 WAC) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Wisdom Gym. The contest airs on ESPN+.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Tarleton State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights
- The Vaqueros have shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Texans have averaged.
- UT Rio Grande Valley has put together a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.6% from the field.
- The Vaqueros are the 236th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Texans sit at 51st.
- The Vaqueros put up an average of 73.3 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 64 the Texans give up to opponents.
- UT Rio Grande Valley has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 64 points.
UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, UT Rio Grande Valley scored 13.2 more points per game at home (84.5) than on the road (71.3).
- The Vaqueros allowed fewer points at home (73.3 per game) than on the road (85.2) last season.
- Beyond the arc, UT Rio Grande Valley drained fewer trifectas on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (33.9%) too.
UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Hawaii
|L 76-57
|Acrisure Arena
|11/25/2023
|Arkansas State
|L 75-58
|Acrisure Arena
|11/29/2023
|Grand Canyon
|L 79-69
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|@ Tarleton State
|-
|Wisdom Gym
|12/6/2023
|@ Texas A&M-CC
|-
|American Bank Center
|12/15/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
