The Tarleton State Texans (5-2, 1-0 WAC) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-6, 0-1 WAC) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Wisdom Gym. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Tarleton State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

  • The Vaqueros have shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Texans have averaged.
  • UT Rio Grande Valley has put together a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.6% from the field.
  • The Vaqueros are the 236th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Texans sit at 51st.
  • The Vaqueros put up an average of 73.3 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 64 the Texans give up to opponents.
  • UT Rio Grande Valley has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 64 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, UT Rio Grande Valley scored 13.2 more points per game at home (84.5) than on the road (71.3).
  • The Vaqueros allowed fewer points at home (73.3 per game) than on the road (85.2) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, UT Rio Grande Valley drained fewer trifectas on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (33.9%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Hawaii L 76-57 Acrisure Arena
11/25/2023 Arkansas State L 75-58 Acrisure Arena
11/29/2023 Grand Canyon L 79-69 UTRGV Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 @ Tarleton State - Wisdom Gym
12/6/2023 @ Texas A&M-CC - American Bank Center
12/15/2023 Texas A&M-CC - UTRGV Fieldhouse

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.