Saturday's contest between the Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-1, 1-0 WAC) and UT Arlington Mavericks (4-3, 1-0 WAC) squaring off at Grand Canyon University Arena has a projected final score of 79-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Grand Canyon, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on December 2.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Grand Canyon University Arena

UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 79, UT Arlington 72

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon

Computer Predicted Spread: Grand Canyon (-7.3)

Grand Canyon (-7.3) Computer Predicted Total: 150.6

Grand Canyon's record against the spread so far this season is 3-1-0, and UT Arlington's is 4-2-0. The Antelopes have a 2-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Mavericks have a record of 5-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

UT Arlington Performance Insights

The Mavericks are outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game, with a +9 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.1 points per game (141st in college basketball) and give up 75.9 per outing (282nd in college basketball).

UT Arlington wins the rebound battle by an average of 10.7 boards. It collects 39 rebounds per game (21st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.3.

UT Arlington knocks down 9.3 three-pointers per game (46th in college basketball) at a 33.9% rate (153rd in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 per game its opponents make, at a 37.6% rate.

UT Arlington loses the turnover battle by 4.9 per game, committing 14 (313th in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.1.

