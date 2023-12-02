How to Watch UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-1, 1-0 WAC) are welcoming in the UT Arlington Mavericks (4-3, 1-0 WAC) for a contest between WAC foes at Grand Canyon University Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other WAC Games
- UT Rio Grande Valley vs Tarleton State (5:00 PM ET | December 2)
- SFA vs Abilene Christian (6:00 PM ET | December 2)
UT Arlington Stats Insights
- The Mavericks have shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Antelopes have averaged.
- UT Arlington is 3-2 when it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.
- The Mavericks are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Antelopes sit at 90th.
- The Mavericks' 77.1 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 68.2 the Antelopes allow to opponents.
- UT Arlington is 4-1 when it scores more than 68.2 points.
UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UT Arlington put up more points at home (72.9 per game) than away (61.5) last season.
- The Mavericks allowed fewer points at home (66.1 per game) than on the road (70.5) last season.
- UT Arlington sunk more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than on the road (6.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.4%) than away (31.2%).
UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 82-69
|College Park Center
|11/25/2023
|Texas State
|L 73-66
|College Park Center
|11/29/2023
|Abilene Christian
|W 86-71
|College Park Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|12/6/2023
|Texas-Dallas
|-
|College Park Center
|12/6/2023
|UNT Dallas
|-
|College Park Center
