The Sun Belt Championship Game is between the Troy Trojans (10-2) and the Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-4). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Troy vs. Appalachian State?

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Troy 32, Appalachian State 21

Troy 32, Appalachian State 21 Troy has compiled an 8-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 88.9% of those games).

The Trojans have played seven times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

This season, Appalachian State has been the underdog four times and won two of those games.

The Mountaineers have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +180 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Trojans have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Troy (-5)



Troy (-5) Troy is 7-4-0 against the spread this year.

So far in 2023, the Trojans have been installed as favorites by a 5-point margin or more seven times and are 6-1 ATS in those contests.

Appalachian State has six wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

This year, the Mountaineers have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (53.5)



Under (53.5) This season, three of Troy's 12 games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 53.5 points.

In the Appalachian State's 12 games this season, seven have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 53.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 65.5 points per game, 12 points more than the point total of 53.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Troy

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.8 49.7 48.1 Implied Total AVG 29.5 29.4 29.5 ATS Record 7-4-0 2-3-0 5-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-7-0 1-4-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-1 4-1 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Appalachian State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.3 56 54.7 Implied Total AVG 32.8 33.7 32 ATS Record 6-5-1 3-3-0 3-2-1 Over/Under Record 6-6-0 4-2-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 5-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-0 2-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.