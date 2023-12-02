The Oklahoma City Thunder (12-6) square off against the Dallas Mavericks (11-7) as 4.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSOK.

Mavericks vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSOK

BSSW and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 118 - Mavericks 116

Mavericks vs Thunder Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 4.5)

Mavericks (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-1.6)

Thunder (-1.6) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



Under (235.5) Computer Predicted Total: 234.0

The Thunder sport a 14-4-0 ATS record this season compared to the 9-9-0 mark of the Mavericks.

Oklahoma City covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Dallas covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (never covered this season).

Dallas and its opponents have exceeded the total 66.7% of the time this season (12 out of 18). That's more often than Oklahoma City and its opponents have (10 out of 18).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Thunder are 7-2, a better tally than the Mavericks have put up (1-3) as moneyline underdogs.

Mavericks Performance Insights

The Mavericks are sixth in the league in points scored (118.1 per game) and 22nd in points conceded (117.6).

In 2023-24, Dallas is 24th in the league in rebounds (42.2 per game) and second-worst in rebounds allowed (46.6).

This season the Mavericks are ranked 23rd in the NBA in assists at 25.1 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Dallas is best in the league in committing them (11.1 per game). It is 19th in forcing them (13.2 per game).

The Mavericks are the best squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (15.7 per game) and 11th in 3-point percentage (37%).

