In this year's Big 12 Championship Game, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are overwhelming underdogs (+15.5) against the Texas Longhorns. AT&T Stadium will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET on ABC. The total has been set at 55.5 points for this game.

Offensively, Texas has been a top-25 unit, ranking 14th-best in the FBS by totaling 460.4 yards per game. The defense ranks 27th (325.3 yards allowed per game). Oklahoma State has not been getting things done defensively, ranking 19th-worst with 423.2 total yards allowed per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, putting up 432.8 total yards per contest (30th-ranked).

Texas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Texas vs Oklahoma State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas -15.5 -110 -110 55.5 -105 -115 -700 +500

Texas Recent Performance

The Longhorns have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three games, registering 471.3 total yards per game over that stretch (-2-worst). They've been more successful on defense, giving up 306.7 total yards per contest (28th).

The Longhorns rank 29th in scoring offense (37.3 points per game) and 37th in scoring defense (16.3 points per game surrendered) over their last three games.

Over Texas' last three games, it ranks 41st in passing offense (274.7 passing yards per game) and -31-worst in passing defense (237.7 passing yards per game surrendered).

The Longhorns' run defense has been wreaking havoc on opposing offenses over the last three games, ranking 14th-best by allowing just 69 rushing yards per game. Offensively, they rank 57th in the FBS during that three-game stretch (196.7 rushing yards per game).

Over their last three games, the Longhorns have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

In its past three games, Texas has hit the over once.

Texas Betting Records & Stats

Texas has posted a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Longhorns have covered the spread three times this season (3-3 ATS) when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites.

The teams have hit the over in four of Texas' 12 games with a set total.

Texas is 10-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 90.9% of those games).

Texas has played six times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -700 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Longhorns an 87.5% chance to win.

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has 2,709 passing yards for Texas, completing 69.8% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jonathon Brooks, has carried the ball 186 times for 1,138 yards (94.8 per game), scoring 10 times. He's also caught 25 passes for 286 yards and one touchdown.

This season, CJ Baxter has carried the ball 117 times for 553 yards (46.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy's leads his squad with 883 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 67 catches (out of 105 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Adonai Mitchell has hauled in 45 receptions totaling 704 yards, finding the end zone nine times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has a total of 502 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 31 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Ethan Burke has six sacks to lead the team, and also has eight TFL and 37 tackles.

Jaylan Ford is the team's leading tackler this year. He's racked up 79 tackles, seven TFL, one sack, and two interceptions.

Michael Taaffe has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 33 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

