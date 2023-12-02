Texas vs. Oklahoma State: Big 12 Championship, spread, over/under and promo codes – December 2
In this season's Big 12 Championship Game, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are heavy underdogs (+14.5) against the Texas Longhorns. AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET on ABC. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Oklahoma State matchup.
Texas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
Texas vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Oklahoma State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-14.5)
|55.5
|-700
|+500
|FanDuel
|Texas (-14.5)
|55.5
|-720
|+500
Texas vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends
- Texas has put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Longhorns have been favored by 14.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.
- Oklahoma State has compiled a 7-4-0 ATS record so far this season.
Texas 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
