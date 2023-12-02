The TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) bring a six-game win streak into a road matchup with the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2), who have won four straight. The Horned Frogs are big favorites (-11.5) in the contest, which starts at 5:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 155.5 points.

TCU vs. Georgetown Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under TCU -11.5 155.5

TCU Betting Records & Stats

In three of six games this season, TCU and its opponents have combined to total more than 155.5 points.

The average total in TCU's matchups this year is 156.3, 0.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Horned Frogs are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

TCU has not played a game this season while listed as the favorite.

The Horned Frogs have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -650 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for TCU.

TCU vs. Georgetown Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total TCU 3 50% 93.0 171.4 63.3 134.6 152.0 Georgetown 2 33.3% 78.4 171.4 71.3 134.6 143.7

Additional TCU Insights & Trends

The 93.0 points per game the Horned Frogs score are 21.7 more points than the Hoyas give up (71.3).

TCU is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall when scoring more than 71.3 points.

TCU vs. Georgetown Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) TCU 3-3-0 3-3 3-3-0 Georgetown 2-4-0 0-0 4-2-0

TCU vs. Georgetown Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

TCU Georgetown 13-4 Home Record 5-12 4-7 Away Record 1-11 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-10-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.7 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

