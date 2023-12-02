How to Watch TCU vs. Georgetown on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Hoyas have won four games in a row.
TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
TCU Stats Insights
- The Horned Frogs make 53.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.1 percentage points higher than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
- TCU has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.
- The Horned Frogs are the 54th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoyas rank 74th.
- The Horned Frogs record 21.7 more points per game (93) than the Hoyas allow (71.3).
- When TCU scores more than 71.3 points, it is 6-0.
TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively TCU performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 77.9 points per game, compared to 72.4 per game away from home.
- The Horned Frogs allowed 63.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 12.8 fewer points than they allowed in away games (76.3).
- When playing at home, TCU made 0.4 more treys per game (5.4) than in away games (5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (30.2%) compared to on the road (28.5%).
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 86-52
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/21/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 93-74
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/27/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 101-64
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/9/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Dickies Arena
