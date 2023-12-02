The TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) carry a six-game winning streak into a road contest against the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2), winners of four straight. It tips at 5:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
TCU Stats Insights

  • The Horned Frogs are shooting 53.7% from the field this season, 11.1 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Hoyas allow to opponents.
  • TCU has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.6% from the field.
  • The Horned Frogs are the 54th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoyas rank 74th.
  • The Horned Frogs record 21.7 more points per game (93) than the Hoyas allow (71.3).
  • TCU is 6-0 when scoring more than 71.3 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • TCU averaged 77.9 points per game last year at home, which was 5.5 more points than it averaged away from home (72.4).
  • At home, the Horned Frogs gave up 12.8 fewer points per game (63.5) than in away games (76.3).
  • TCU sunk 5.4 three-pointers per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged in road games (5 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).

TCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 86-52 Schollmaier Arena
11/21/2023 Alcorn State W 93-74 Schollmaier Arena
11/27/2023 Houston Christian W 101-64 Schollmaier Arena
12/2/2023 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena
12/9/2023 Clemson - Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 Arizona State - Dickies Arena

