The TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) will attempt to build on a six-game win run when they visit the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Hoyas have won four games in a row.

TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: FOX Sports Networks

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs are shooting 53.7% from the field this season, 11.1 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Hoyas allow to opponents.

In games TCU shoots better than 42.6% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.

The Horned Frogs are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoyas sit at 74th.

The Horned Frogs put up 93 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 71.3 the Hoyas allow.

TCU is 6-0 when scoring more than 71.3 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

TCU scored 77.9 points per game in home games last season. In away games, it averaged 72.4 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Horned Frogs allowed 63.5 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 76.3.

In home games, TCU made 0.4 more three-pointers per game (5.4) than in away games (5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (30.2%) compared to when playing on the road (28.5%).

TCU Upcoming Schedule