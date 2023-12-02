How to Watch TCU vs. Georgetown on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) carry a six-game win streak into a road matchup versus the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2), who have won four straight. It starts at 5:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
TCU Stats Insights
- The Horned Frogs make 53.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.1 percentage points higher than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
- TCU is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 42.6% from the field.
- The Horned Frogs are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoyas sit at 74th.
- The 93.0 points per game the Horned Frogs average are 21.7 more points than the Hoyas allow (71.3).
- When TCU puts up more than 71.3 points, it is 6-0.
TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- TCU scored 77.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.5 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (72.4).
- The Horned Frogs allowed 63.5 points per game last season in home games, which was 12.8 fewer points than they allowed in road games (76.3).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, TCU performed better in home games last year, averaging 5.4 three-pointers per game with a 30.2% three-point percentage, compared to 5.0 threes per game and a 28.5% three-point percentage away from home.
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 86-52
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/21/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 93-74
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/27/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 101-64
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/9/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Dickies Arena
