The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-6, 0-1 WAC) are heavy underdogs (+12.5) as they attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Tarleton State Texans (5-2, 1-0 WAC) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Wisdom Gym. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 140.5.

Tarleton State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Stephenville, Texas

Stephenville, Texas Venue: Wisdom Gym

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tarleton State -12.5 140.5

Tarleton State Betting Records & Stats

Tarleton State and its opponents have combined to score more than 140.5 points twice this season (in six games).

Tarleton State has an average point total of 132.7 in its matchups this year, 7.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Texans' ATS record is 4-2-0 this season.

Tarleton State has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Texans have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -800.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 88.9% chance of a victory for Tarleton State.

Tarleton State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tarleton State 2 33.3% 68.7 142 64 144 135.3 UT Rio Grande Valley 4 80% 73.3 142 80 144 156.3

Additional Tarleton State Insights & Trends

Tarleton State covered seven times in 17 matchups with a spread in conference action last season.

The Texans average 11.3 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Vaqueros allow (80).

Tarleton State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tarleton State 4-2-0 0-0 3-3-0 UT Rio Grande Valley 2-3-0 2-1 2-3-0

Tarleton State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tarleton State UT Rio Grande Valley 12-2 Home Record 12-6 2-12 Away Record 3-10 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 80.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.5 63.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.3 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

