The SMU Mustangs are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+3.5), in this season's AAC Championship Game, where they will face the Tulane Green Wave. Yulman Stadium will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on ABC. A 46.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Tulane is putting up 388.3 yards per game on offense (64th in the FBS), and rank 29th defensively, yielding 328.2 yards allowed per game. Things have been going well for SMU on both sides of the ball, as it is posting 472.6 total yards per game (ninth-best) and allowing just 302.1 total yards per game (13th-best).

SMU vs. Tulane Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Yulman Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Tulane vs SMU Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tulane -3.5 -110 -110 46.5 -115 -105 -175 +145

SMU Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Mustangs are accumulating 494.3 yards per game (sixth-worst in college football) and conceding 363 (68th), ranking them among the worst squads offensively.

The Mustangs are putting up 47.3 points per game in their past three games (third-best in college football), and conceding 23 (99th).

SMU is gaining 296.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (30th in the country), and giving up 237.7 per game (-31-worst).

In their past three games, the Mustangs have run for 198 yards per game (56th in college football), and allowed 125.3 on the ground (93rd).

The Mustangs have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall over their last three games.

SMU has gone over the total twice in its past three games.

SMU Betting Records & Stats

SMU has a 6-5-0 record against the spread this year.

The Mustangs have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year twice, and failed to cover both times.

Out of SMU's 11 games with a set total, four have hit the over (36.4%).

SMU has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

SMU has not won as an underdog of +145 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has racked up 3,204 yards on 59.9% passing while recording 28 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also run for 198 yards with four scores.

Jaylan Knighton has run for 645 yards on 113 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

LJ Johnson Jr. has taken 99 carries and totaled 542 yards with three touchdowns.

RJ Maryland has registered 29 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 462 (38.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 46 times and has seven touchdowns.

Jake Bailey has put together a 450-yard season so far. He's caught 34 passes on 45 targets.

Romello Brinson's 26 receptions (on 44 targets) have netted him 417 yards (34.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Elijah Roberts has 7.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has eight TFL and 26 tackles.

Kobe Wilson, SMU's leading tackler, has 54 tackles, two TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Isaiah Nwokobia has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 46 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and three passes defended.

