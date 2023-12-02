SFA vs. Abilene Christian December 2 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's WAC slate includes the Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-2, 0-0 WAC) versus the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (2-1, 0-0 WAC) at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
SFA vs. Abilene Christian Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other SFA Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SFA Top Players (2022-23)
- Sadaidriene Hall: 13.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- AJ Cajuste: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Nigel Hawkins: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Latrell Jossell: 11.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Nana Antwi-Boasiako: 7.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Abilene Christian Top Players (2022-23)
- Tobias Cameron: 9.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Damien Daniels: 8.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Airion Simmons: 9.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ali Abdou Dibba: 9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Immanuel Allen: 10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
SFA vs. Abilene Christian Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Abilene Christian Rank
|Abilene Christian AVG
|SFA AVG
|SFA Rank
|95th
|75
|Points Scored
|75.8
|77th
|211th
|71.1
|Points Allowed
|70
|174th
|298th
|29.6
|Rebounds
|31.4
|201st
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|109th
|219th
|7
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|24th
|15.7
|Assists
|15.1
|46th
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|14.4
|342nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.