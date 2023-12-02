The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-3, 0-1 WAC) travel in WAC action against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-4, 0-1 WAC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

SFA vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Teague Center in Abilene, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

SFA Stats Insights

The 'Jacks are shooting 49.5% from the field this season, four percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Wildcats allow to opponents.

In games SFA shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The 'Jacks are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 336th.

The 'Jacks put up 5.1 more points per game (78.1) than the Wildcats give up (73).

SFA has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 73 points.

SFA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SFA averaged 78.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 76.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.1 points per contest.

The 'Jacks allowed 64.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 78.6 on the road.

SFA sunk 6.2 threes per game with a 35.9% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 6.8% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (7.1, 42.7%).

SFA Upcoming Schedule