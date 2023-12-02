Roope Hintz will be among those in action Saturday when his Dallas Stars face the Tampa Bay Lightning at American Airlines Center. If you'd like to wager on Hintz's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Roope Hintz vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Hintz Season Stats Insights

Hintz's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:21 per game on the ice, is +1.

In seven of 20 games this year, Hintz has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Hintz has a point in 12 games this season (out of 20), including multiple points four times.

In eight of 20 games this year, Hintz has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Hintz's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Hintz going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Hintz Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have given up 85 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 20 Games 2 18 Points 1 8 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

