How to Watch the Rockets vs. Lakers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Rockets (8-8) aim to break a seven-game road losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (11-9) on December 2, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Rockets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Rockets vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Rockets vs Lakers Additional Info
Rockets Stats Insights
- The Rockets have shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 45.8% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.
- This season, Houston has a 5-5 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.
- The Lakers are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 26th.
- The Rockets' 110.9 points per game are only 3.4 fewer points than the 114.3 the Lakers allow.
- When it scores more than 114.3 points, Houston is 3-4.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- The Rockets score more points per game at home (111.9) than on the road (109.6), and also allow fewer points at home (98.6) than on the road (118.4).
- Houston is allowing fewer points at home (98.6 per game) than on the road (118.4).
- At home the Rockets are picking up 25.1 assists per game, 2.9 less than away (28).
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out
|Knee
|Amen Thompson
|Out
|Ankle
