Check out the injury report for the Houston Rockets (8-8), which currently includes four players listed (including Fred VanVleet), as the Rockets prepare for their matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (11-9) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, December 2 at 10:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Rockets lost their last matchup 134-124 against the Nuggets on Wednesday. Jalen Green scored a team-best 26 points for the Rockets in the loss.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out Knee Amen Thompson SF Out Ankle 6.3 2.8 1.5 Jae'Sean Tate SF Questionable Knee 6.1 3.9 1.3 Fred VanVleet PG Questionable Thumb 16.1 4.1 9.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent: Out (Knee), Cameron Reddish: Out (Groin), Jaxson Hayes: Out (Elbow), Rui Hachimura: Out (Nose), Jarred Vanderbilt: Out (Heel)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rockets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network

SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.