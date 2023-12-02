Rockets vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Rockets (8-8) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (11-9) after losing seven straight road games. The Lakers are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which tips at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Rockets vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-5.5
|-
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- Rockets games have hit the over in six out of 16 opportunities (37.5%).
- Houston has a 12-4-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Rockets have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (38.5%) in those games.
- Houston has not won as an underdog of +185 or more on the moneyline this season in five games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 35.1% chance of walking away with the win.
Rockets vs Lakers Additional Info
Rockets vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|0
|0%
|112.8
|223.7
|114.3
|221.6
|228.4
|Rockets
|0
|0%
|110.9
|223.7
|107.3
|221.6
|220.1
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- Houston has gone 5-5 in its last 10 contests, with a 9-1 record against the spread during that span.
- The Rockets have hit the over in three of their last 10 contests.
- Houston's winning percentage against the spread at home is .889 (8-1-0). On the road, it is .571 (4-3-0).
- The Rockets' 110.9 points per game are just 3.4 fewer points than the 114.3 the Lakers give up.
- Houston has put together a 5-2 ATS record and a 3-4 overall record in games it scores more than 114.3 points.
Rockets vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rockets
|12-4
|4-1
|6-10
|Lakers
|8-12
|4-3
|9-11
Rockets vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Rockets
|Lakers
|110.9
|112.8
|24
|18
|5-2
|6-4
|3-4
|7-3
|107.3
|114.3
|4
|18
|9-1
|5-5
|7-3
|8-2
