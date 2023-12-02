The Houston Rockets (8-8) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (11-9) after losing seven straight road games. The Lakers are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which tips at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Rockets vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -5.5 -

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Rockets games have hit the over in six out of 16 opportunities (37.5%).

Houston has a 12-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Rockets have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (38.5%) in those games.

Houston has not won as an underdog of +185 or more on the moneyline this season in five games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 35.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Rockets vs Lakers Additional Info

Rockets vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 0 0% 112.8 223.7 114.3 221.6 228.4 Rockets 0 0% 110.9 223.7 107.3 221.6 220.1

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

Houston has gone 5-5 in its last 10 contests, with a 9-1 record against the spread during that span.

The Rockets have hit the over in three of their last 10 contests.

Houston's winning percentage against the spread at home is .889 (8-1-0). On the road, it is .571 (4-3-0).

The Rockets' 110.9 points per game are just 3.4 fewer points than the 114.3 the Lakers give up.

Houston has put together a 5-2 ATS record and a 3-4 overall record in games it scores more than 114.3 points.

Rockets vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Rockets and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rockets 12-4 4-1 6-10 Lakers 8-12 4-3 9-11

Rockets vs. Lakers Point Insights

Rockets Lakers 110.9 Points Scored (PG) 112.8 24 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 5-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-4 3-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-3 107.3 Points Allowed (PG) 114.3 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 9-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-5 7-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-2

