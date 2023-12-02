The Los Angeles Lakers (8-6) clash with the Houston Rockets (6-5) at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network.

Rockets vs. Lakers Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA, Space City Home Network

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun is putting up 19.3 points, 9 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest. He's also sinking 54.5% of his shots from the floor.

On a per-game basis, Fred VanVleet gives the Rockets 15.3 points, 3 rebounds and 7 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.

Jalen Green gives the Rockets 17.7 points, 5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while delivering 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jabari Smith Jr. is putting up 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He is sinking 37.8% of his shots from the field and 22.2% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

The Rockets are receiving 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Dillon Brooks this season.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis posts 25.7 points, 12 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals and 2.7 blocks (fourth in league).

LeBron James posts 23 points, 7.3 assists and 10.3 boards per contest.

D'Angelo Russell averages 14 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Austin Reaves averages 9.7 points, 2.3 assists and 4 rebounds.

Taurean Prince averages 12.7 points, 1 assists and 2 boards.

Rockets vs. Lakers Stat Comparison

Lakers Rockets 111.9 Points Avg. 109.4 113.6 Points Allowed Avg. 105.7 48.6% Field Goal % 46.9% 33.8% Three Point % 36.7%

