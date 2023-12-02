On Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, the Houston Rockets (8-8) will look to break a seven-game road losing streak when taking on the Los Angeles Lakers (11-9), airing at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Rockets vs. Lakers matchup in this article.

Rockets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network

SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Rockets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Rockets vs Lakers Additional Info

Rockets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers average 112.8 points per game (18th in the league) while giving up 114.3 per outing (18th in the NBA). They have a -30 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

The Rockets are outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game, with a +58 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.9 points per game (24th in NBA) and allow 107.3 per outing (fourth in league).

The two teams combine to score 223.7 points per game, 2.2 more points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these teams average 221.6 points per game combined, 0.1 more points than this contest's total.

Los Angeles has put together an 8-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Houston has won 12 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.

Rockets and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets +30000 +8000 - Lakers +2200 +1000 -

