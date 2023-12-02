Rice vs. Texas A&M-CC Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 2
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the Rice Owls (4-3) and the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-3) at American Bank Center has a projected final score of 63-60 based on our computer prediction, with Rice securing the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM on December 2.
The Owls' most recent outing on Wednesday ended in a 74-44 victory against Texas Southern.
Rice vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
Rice vs. Texas A&M-CC Score Prediction
- Prediction: Rice 63, Texas A&M-CC 60
Rice Schedule Analysis
- On November 9, the Owls claimed their best win of the season, a 69-58 victory over the Abilene Christian Wildcats, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 173) in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Rice is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most defeats.
- Rice has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (three).
Rice 2023-24 Best Wins
- 69-58 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 173) on November 9
- 73-62 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 194) on November 19
- 70-38 at home over Houston Christian (No. 330) on November 6
- 74-44 at home over Texas Southern (No. 335) on November 29
Rice Leaders
- Dominique Ennis: 12.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.2 FG%, 37 3PT% (17-for-46)
- Destiny Jackson: 9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
- Malia Fisher: 9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)
- Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 6.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
- Shelby Hayes: 4.6 PTS, 35 FG%
Rice Performance Insights
- The Owls outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game (posting 65.6 points per game, 202nd in college basketball, and conceding 59.1 per outing, 101st in college basketball) and have a +45 scoring differential.
