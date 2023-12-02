When the Florida A&M Rattlers play the Prairie View A&M Panthers at 4:00 PM on Saturday, December 2, our projection model predicts the Rattlers will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Prairie View A&M vs. Florida A&M Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Florida A&M (-21.3) 46.9 Florida A&M 34, Prairie View A&M 13

Prairie View A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers put together a 6-5-0 ATS record last season.

A total of five of Panthers games last year hit the over.

Florida A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Rattlers put together an 8-2-0 ATS record last year.

A total of four of Rattlers games last season hit the over.

Panthers vs. Rattlers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida A&M 30.3 14.3 31.8 6.8 30.8 22.6 Prairie View A&M 20 30.8 26.5 21.3 15.7 36.5

