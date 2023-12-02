Saturday's game between the North Texas Mean Green (4-2) and Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-7) at UNT Coliseum has a projected final score of 77-54 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored North Texas, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.

The matchup has no set line.

North Texas vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

North Texas vs. Mississippi Valley State Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 77, Mississippi Valley State 54

Spread & Total Prediction for North Texas vs. Mississippi Valley State

Computer Predicted Spread: North Texas (-22.9)

North Texas (-22.9) Computer Predicted Total: 131.7

North Texas is 3-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Mississippi Valley State's 3-4-0 ATS record. The Mean Green have gone over the point total in three games, while Delta Devils games have gone over one time.

North Texas Performance Insights

The Mean Green are outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game with a +67 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.3 points per game (282nd in college basketball) and allow 58.2 per outing (seventh in college basketball).

North Texas ranks 214th in the country at 32.3 rebounds per game. That's 4.1 more than the 28.2 its opponents average.

North Texas connects on 8.7 three-pointers per game (82nd in college basketball), 3.4 more than its opponents (5.3).

The Mean Green rank 151st in college basketball by averaging 96.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 36th in college basketball, allowing 80.6 points per 100 possessions.

North Texas has committed 2.0 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.2 (133rd in college basketball action) while forcing 13.2 (117th in college basketball).

