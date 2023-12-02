The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-7) will try to stop a seven-game losing streak when visiting the North Texas Mean Green (4-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at UNT Coliseum. The contest airs on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the North Texas vs. Mississippi Valley State matchup in this article.

North Texas vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Texas vs. Mississippi Valley State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Texas Moneyline Mississippi Valley State Moneyline BetMGM North Texas (-28.5) 120.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Texas (-28.5) 120.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Texas vs. Mississippi Valley State Betting Trends

North Texas has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

A total of three out of the Mean Green's five games this season have gone over the point total.

Mississippi Valley State is 3-4-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, just one of the Delta Devils games has gone over the point total.

