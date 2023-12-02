Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Galena Park North Shore High School vs. Atascocita High School Game - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
In 6A - Region 21 play on Saturday, December 2, Atascocita High School will host Galena Park North Shore High School at 2:00 PM CT.
North Shore vs. Atascocita Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT
- Location: Pasadena, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Harris County Games This Week
Summer Creek High School at Hightower High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Duncanville High School at Westfield High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
