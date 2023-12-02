You can wager on player prop bet odds for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic and other players on the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks prior to their matchup at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday at American Airlines Center.

Mavericks vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSOK

BSSW and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs Thunder Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 33.5 (Over: -108) 8.5 (Over: -130) 8.5 (Over: +106) 3.5 (Over: -114)

Doncic's 31.1 points per game are 2.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 8.5).

Doncic averages 7.9 assists, 0.6 less than his over/under on Saturday.

Doncic averages 3.8 made three-pointers, 0.3 more than his over/under on Saturday.

Kyrie Irving Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: +134)

The 23.5-point total set for Kyrie Irving on Saturday is 0.1 fewer points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 4.1 -- is 0.4 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (4.5).

Saturday's assist over/under for Irving (5.5) equals his year-long assist average.

Irving's 2.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.9 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: +124) 1.5 (Over: +190)

The 32.5 points prop bet over/under set for Gilgeous-Alexander on Saturday is 1.9 more than his season scoring average (30.6).

He has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 6.1 assists per game, 0.4 less than Saturday's assist over/under (6.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 1.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: +134)

The 18.5-point prop bet set for Chet Holmgren on Saturday is 0.6 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He pulls down 7.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 fewer than his prop bet on Saturday.

Holmgren has averaged 2.6 assists this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet on Saturday.

His 1.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his over/under on Saturday.

