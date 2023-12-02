Take a look at the injury report for the Dallas Mavericks (11-7), which currently has four players listed, as the Mavericks ready for their matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder (12-6) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, December 2 at 9:00 PM ET.

The Mavericks fell in their most recent matchup 108-94 against the Grizzlies on Friday. Grant Williams scored a team-best 16 points for the Mavericks in the loss.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Maxi Kleber PF Out Toe 3.4 4.2 2.0 Dante Exum PG Out Personal 4.8 2.3 1.5 Luka Doncic PG Out Personal 31.1 8.0 7.9 Tim Hardaway Jr. SG Out Back 16.8 3.4 1.6

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Jalen Williams: Questionable (Hip)

Mavericks vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and BSOK

BSSW and BSOK

