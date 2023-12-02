On Saturday, December 2 at 3:30 PM CT, Lovejoy High School is away from home against South Oak Cliff High School.

Lovejoy vs. South Oak Cliff Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM CT
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Dallas County Games This Week

Forney High School at Lancaster High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Rockwall, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Duncanville High School at Westfield High School

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 2
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

First Baptist Academy - Dallas at Lubbock Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 2
  • Location: Lubbock, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto High School at Cedar Hill High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 2
  • Location: Cedar Hill, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 11
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Collin County Games This Week

Stephenville High School at Anna High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Birdville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bellville High School at Jasper High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Shenandoah, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Crowley High School at Allen High School

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 2
  • Location: Southlake, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

