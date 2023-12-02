The Houston Rockets (8-8) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (11-9) after losing seven road games in a row. The Lakers are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Rockets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network

SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Rockets vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: - Rockets 112 - Lakers 111

Rockets vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 5.5)

Rockets (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-0.1)

Rockets (-0.1) Pick OU: Over (221.5)



Over (221.5) Computer Predicted Total: 222.6

The Lakers have covered the spread less often than the Rockets this season, putting up an ATS record of 8-12-0, compared to the 12-4-0 record of the Rockets.

When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Los Angeles (4-3) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (57.1%) than Houston (4-1) does as the underdog (80%).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2023-24, Los Angeles does it more often (45% of the time) than Houston (37.5%).

The Lakers have a .750 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (9-3) this season while the Rockets have a .385 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (5-8).

Rockets Performance Insights

Offensively, the Rockets are the 24th-ranked team in the NBA (110.9 points per game). Defensively, they are third-best (107.3 points conceded per game).

With 43.3 rebounds per game and 44.1 rebounds allowed, Houston is 21st and 14th in the NBA, respectively.

The Rockets are 10th in the NBA in assists (26.4 per game) in 2023-24.

In 2023-24, Houston is third-best in the league in turnovers committed (12 per game) but fifth-worst in turnovers forced (12.2).

Beyond the arc, the Rockets are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.4). They are 17th in 3-point percentage at 35.9%.

