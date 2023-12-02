Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County This Week
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
High school football action in Knox County, Texas is happening this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Knox County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Klondike High School at Benjamin High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Sweetwater, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
