The 2023 Hero World Challenge at Albany in Nassau, Bahamas will see Jason Day as part of the field from November 30 - December 2 as the competitors battle the par-72, 7,449-yard course, with a purse of $3,500,000.00 at stake.

Hero World Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: November 30 - December 2, 2023

November 30 - December 2, 2023 Course: Albany

Albany Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Par: 72 / 7,449 yards

72 / 7,449 yards Day Odds to Win: +3300

Jason Day Insights

Day has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Day has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five events, Day has finished in the top five once.

Day has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Day hopes to make the cut for the sixth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 22 -7 278 1 13 3 6 $6.1M

Hero World Challenge Insights and Stats

Day has a top-20 finish in each of his past two appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 16th.

Day made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

Day finished 16th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2018.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,001 yards in the past year, while Albany is set for a longer 7,449 yards.

Golfers at Albany have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Day has played i the last year (7,369 yards) is 80 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,449).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Day's Last Time Out

Day was somewhat mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the TOUR Championship, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 45th percentile of competitors.

His 4.17-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the TOUR Championship ranked in the third percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

Day was better than 34% of the competitors at the TOUR Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.36.

Day shot equal to the field average on par-3s in the last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship.

On the 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship, Day recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.7).

Day's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the TOUR Championship were less than the tournament average of 9.5.

In that last outing, Day posted a bogey or worse on 13 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.8).

Day ended the TOUR Championship carding a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.1 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the TOUR Championship averaged 0.3 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Day finished without one.

