Jalen Green and his Houston Rockets teammates will match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time on the court, a 134-124 loss to the Nuggets, Green tallied 26 points, six rebounds and nine assists.

Below, we break down Green's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 19.6 20.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.8 Assists 3.5 3.4 3.9 PRA -- 27.4 29.1 PR -- 24 25.2 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Green's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jalen Green Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 17.3% of the Rockets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.1 per contest.

Green is averaging 6.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.1% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Green's opponents, the Lakers, have the NBA's fastest tempo with 103 possessions per game, while his Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.5.

The Lakers allow 114.3 points per contest, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

The Lakers give up 44.6 rebounds per game, ranking 20th in the league.

Giving up 26.9 assists per game, the Lakers are the 20th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers have allowed 14.1 makes per contest, 25th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jalen Green vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/19/2023 31 9 6 3 2 1 0 11/8/2023 21 28 7 3 5 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.