Jabari Smith Jr. and his Houston Rockets teammates will take the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.

Smith, in his last appearance, had 15 points and seven rebounds in a 134-124 loss to the Nuggets.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Smith, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jabari Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.5 13.1 Rebounds 7.5 7.8 8.1 Assists -- 1.4 1.2 PRA -- 22.7 22.4 PR -- 21.3 21.2 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.6



Jabari Smith Jr. Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 12.3% of the Rockets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.7 per contest.

He's attempted 4.9 threes per game, or 14.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Smith's Rockets average 99.5 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Lakers are the league's fastest with 103 possessions per contest.

Conceding 114.3 points per game, the Lakers are the 18th-ranked team in the league on defense.

Allowing 44.6 rebounds per game, the Lakers are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Lakers are ranked 20th in the NBA, conceding 26.9 per contest.

Conceding 14.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Lakers are the 25th-ranked team in the league.

Jabari Smith Jr. vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/19/2023 32 14 5 1 2 0 1 11/8/2023 26 12 6 0 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.