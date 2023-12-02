The Houston Christian Huskies (0-5) are heavy underdogs (by 19.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Rice Owls (2-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 169.5 points.

Houston Christian vs. Rice Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Tudor Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rice -19.5 169.5

Huskies Betting Records & Stats

Houston Christian has combined with its opponent to score more than 169.5 points just twice this season.

The average total for Houston Christian's games this season is 165.6 points, 3.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Houston Christian has gone 3-2-0 ATS this year.

Houston Christian sports a 3-2-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 2-4-0 mark from Rice.

Houston Christian vs. Rice Over/Under Stats

Games Over 169.5 % of Games Over 169.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rice 2 33.3% 78.7 149.3 82.9 177.9 156.2 Houston Christian 2 40% 70.6 149.3 95.0 177.9 158.5

Additional Houston Christian Insights & Trends

The Huskies average 12.3 fewer points per game (70.6) than the Owls give up (82.9).

Houston Christian vs. Rice Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rice 2-4-0 0-0 4-2-0 Houston Christian 3-2-0 1-2 4-1-0

Houston Christian vs. Rice Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Rice Houston Christian 11-7 Home Record 8-8 6-7 Away Record 2-13 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-2-0 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

