The Houston Christian Huskies (0-5) will try to break a three-game road losing streak when taking on the Rice Owls (2-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse, airing at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Houston Christian vs. Rice Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Houston Christian Stats Insights

The Huskies have shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points below the 48.7% shooting opponents of the Owls have averaged.

The Huskies are the 303rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 189th.

The Huskies' 70.6 points per game are 12.3 fewer points than the 82.9 the Owls give up to opponents.

Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Houston Christian put up more points at home (86.6 per game) than on the road (68.5) last season.

At home, the Huskies gave up 81.0 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 84.8.

Beyond the arc, Houston Christian made fewer trifectas on the road (7.7 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.4%) than at home (39.9%) as well.

Houston Christian Upcoming Schedule