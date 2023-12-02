The SEC Championship Game is between the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (12-0) and the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Georgia vs. Alabama? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Georgia vs. Alabama?

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Georgia 28, Alabama 25

Georgia 28, Alabama 25 Georgia has been the moneyline favorite a total of 11 times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Bulldogs have played in 11 games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter and won each of them.

Alabama has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Crimson Tide have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +165 odds on them winning this game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bulldogs a 66.7% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Alabama (+4.5)



Alabama (+4.5) Against the spread, Georgia is 4-8-0 this season.

The Bulldogs are 4-8 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.

In Alabama's 11 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

Parlay your bets together on the Georgia vs. Alabama matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (54.5)



Under (54.5) Six of Georgia's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 54.5 points.

There have been five Alabama games that have ended with a combined score over 54.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 75.4 points per game, 20.9 points more than the total of 54.5 for this contest.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Georgia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54 54.4 53.5 Implied Total AVG 39.3 41.6 36.2 ATS Record 4-8-0 2-5-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-6-0 3-4-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 11-0 6-0 5-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Alabama

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.2 52.7 49.4 Implied Total AVG 33 33.3 32.6 ATS Record 7-4-0 4-2-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 8-3-0 4-2-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-1 5-1 5-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.