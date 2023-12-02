Fred VanVleet and the rest of the Houston Rockets will be hitting the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

VanVleet, in his most recent showing, had 10 points and 12 assists in a 121-115 loss to the Mavericks.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for VanVleet, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 16.1 15.3 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 4.4 Assists 9.5 9.2 9.4 PRA -- 29.4 29.1 PR -- 20.2 19.7 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.8



Looking to bet on one or more of VanVleet's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Fred VanVleet Insights vs. the Lakers

VanVleet is responsible for attempting 15.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.1 per game.

VanVleet is averaging 8.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 22.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

VanVleet's opponents, the Lakers, have the NBA's fastest tempo with 103 possessions per game, while his Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.5.

Defensively, the Lakers are ranked 18th in the NBA, giving up 114.3 points per contest.

On the glass, the Lakers have conceded 44.6 rebounds per contest, which puts them 20th in the NBA.

The Lakers are the 20th-ranked team in the league, conceding 26.9 assists per contest.

Allowing 14.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Lakers are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Fred VanVleet vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/19/2023 40 15 1 16 3 0 1 11/8/2023 29 9 4 10 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.