On Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Evgenii Dadonov going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Evgenii Dadonov score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Dadonov stats and insights

  • In four of 21 games this season, Dadonov has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • Dadonov averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.0%.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On defense, the Lightning are giving up 85 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Dadonov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:32 Away L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:19 Away W 2-0
11/24/2023 Flames 2 0 2 14:35 Home L 7-4
11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:37 Home L 2-1 OT
11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:03 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:22 Home L 6-3
11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:14 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Wild 1 1 0 12:47 Away W 8-3
11/11/2023 Jets 1 0 1 13:28 Away W 3-2
11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:01 Away W 5-2

Stars vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network
  • TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

