Dillon Brooks and the rest of the Houston Rockets will be matching up versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Brooks had 11 points in his previous game, which ended in a 134-124 loss versus the Nuggets.

Below we will dive into Brooks' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 13.4 11.7 Rebounds 2.5 3.4 2.7 Assists -- 1.8 1.6 PRA -- 18.6 16 PR -- 16.8 14.4 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Brooks's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Dillon Brooks Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Brooks has made 4.8 shots per game, which accounts for 11.6% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 4.0 threes per game, or 11.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Brooks' Rockets average 99.5 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Lakers are the league's fastest with 103 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Lakers have allowed 114.3 points per game, which is 18th-best in the NBA.

The Lakers concede 44.6 rebounds per contest, ranking 20th in the NBA.

The Lakers give up 26.9 assists per game, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

The Lakers allow 14.1 made 3-pointers per game, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Dillon Brooks vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/19/2023 41 24 1 2 6 0 4 11/8/2023 25 5 4 1 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.