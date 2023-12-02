Collin County, Texas has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Collin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Frisco Heritage High School at Plano Senior High School

Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on December 2

9:00 AM CT on December 2 Location: Prosper, TX

Prosper, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Naaman Forest High School at Prosper High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 2

12:00 PM CT on December 2 Location: Prosper, TX

Prosper, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wakeland High School at Walnut Grove High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 2

1:30 PM CT on December 2 Location: Prosper, TX

Prosper, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wylie High School at Lone Star High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 2

3:00 PM CT on December 2 Location: Prosper, TX

Prosper, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Celina High School at Frisco High School