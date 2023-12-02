With the college football season entering Week 14, the schedule includes one game that features teams from the MAC. To make sure you don't miss any of the action, see the piece below for details on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MAC Game on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Miami (OH) RedHawks at Toledo Rockets 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!